Every Time I Die will be finishing out their current tour leg without frontman Keith Buckley, who is taking a break from the road to focus on his mental health, although the singer later revealed there were deeper issues at play within the band. The vocalist and the group both addressed what initially appears to be a brief hiatus (the tour is currently winding down), with Buckley intending to return for their upcoming holiday shows.

"Caring for my own mental health has taken priority over EVERYTHING else in my life," stated Buckley in a tweet. "The Love it has brought to everything I do has been clear to everyone that has seen me and I value my progress way too much to allow a setback. I am taking a hiatus from ETID to prepare for TTS."

The band as a whole issued their statement via social media as well. "Mental Health is a real issue and when not treated has an impact on so many people. Keith needs to take this time to rest and prepare for the holiday shows and we wish him a quick recovery," state the band. "We also understand that so many of you have been looking forward to these last few shows on our tour. We don't want to let you down so we’ll be playing these last three shows without a vocalist. Like Keith always says ’this mic is your mic’. So come and help us finish up this tour. Anyone that no longer wants to attend will be given refunds at point of purchase."

Not long after the band issued their statement about the singer's absence, Buckley returned to social media to offer more insight, alluding to an estrangement within the group dynamics.

"Now that I have seen the 'official statement' indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID. And trust I have receipts," stated Buckley, adding, "While meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. Their statement is proof."

"Traveling separately, away from alcohol and the behaviors of those who choose to drink, has brought me peace of mind and has made me the best performer I have ever been. I love the ETID community and finally felt like I was giving back in a meaningful way. and I will continue to. Being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being hurts me deeply, but trust me when I say I am the most mentally fit I have ever been. This decision was made to protect myself from my own sibling."

In July of this year, Buckley revealed that he was now nine months sober, having undergone some significant changes in his life that included a separation from his wife, the start of a new relationship and happier times spent with both his daughter and parents.

The band will be without Buckley on the final dates, leaving the possibility for special guests or even fans stepping up to lead the way. The tour concludes this weekend with shows tonight (Dec. 3) at The Loud in Huntington, W.V., Saturday (Dec. 4) at The Broadberry in Richmond, Va. and Sunday (Dec. 5) at Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach, Va.

The band's annual 'TID the Season shows are scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Buffalo RiverWorks in Buffalo, N.Y. and at present Buckley is expected to be on hand for those shows. More dates are scheduled for early 2022 in both Europe and the U.S. Stay up to date with the band's touring here.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.