Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley Reveals He’s Nine Months Sober

Getting sober can be a life-changing experience, and in a new posting Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley offers some personal insight on how his life has changed over the past year as he's started taking this journey in his life.

In January of this year, Buckley separated from his wife of just over a decade and it was the start of several changes in his life. In a series of tweets, the vocalist explained, "It is shocking how much my personal understanding of my own lyrics has changed since my separation. I was never just 'visualizing it in order to write about it.' I was genuinely trying to make it manifest. I was honest with my writing in a way I was never honest with myself."

He later continued after receiving some positive feedback online, "These replies have been overwhelming and’ve had me in my feelings since posting. FTR I am the happiest I have ever been. I have an inspiring, supportive partner in Angela and a sublime new relationship with not only [my daughter] Zu but my parents and my band as well. I’m also 9 months sober."

"But what has been most surprising compared to my life just 1 year ago is that I finally feel deserving of your kindness," added the singer. "I have a lot of work to do mending what I’ve broken but I am now strong enough to get started. Thank you for that giving me that power. Sincerely."

While speaking with fans, Buckley revealed that one of the songs where saw himself trying to manifest an action was "The Coin Has a Say." Other fans shared their experiences relating to Buckley's music in the replies as well.

The singer also stated to one fan that his recognition about his lyrics applies to all things written prior to his current work on the band's next album while admitting he's "sensed a shift" while writing the current one as well. While official details have yet to be announced, a new Every Time I Die album is expected later this year.

The group also recently announced their annual "TID the Season" holiday shows, which are scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 this year at the Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets for the shows went on sale today (July 23).

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.