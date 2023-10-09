Former Every Time I Die Singer Keith Buckley Confirms New Band + Bandmates

Every Time I Die split in 2022 with a divide between singer Keith Buckley and the rest of the band. In the time since, guitarist Jordan Buckley, bassist Steve Micciche and drummer Clayton "Goose" Holyoak resurfaced in Better Lovers with ex-Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and producer/guitarist Will Putney. Now, Keith Buckley has revealed his first post-ETID band, a new group called Many Eyes.

Buckley shared the news in a social media post that doubled as an open letter to fans. In it, he revealed the Many Eyes band name, as well as revealing his new bandmates that came through an assist from Jamey Jasta. Check out Buckley's full posting below:

Dear you, Sup. It’s me, Keith. Just wanted to let you know that I have a new band. It’s called Many Eyes. Two brothers named Charlie and Nick Bellmore play guitar and drums respectively. They also write, produce & record all the songs. I think they’re brilliant and I’m confident that you will too. Jamey Jasta introduced me to them over a year ago and the three of us have not stopped writing since. Shout out to Jamey Jasta. He is, and always has been the realest. Many Eyes marks the beginning of a new chapter in my story. One that promises to be significantly different from the ones that preceded it. It’ll be better… I’m better. I look forward to proving it, both on stage and off. See you out there. Love, me…Keith

Who Are Keith Buckley's Many Eyes Bandmates?

As the singer revealed, Charlie and Nick Bellmore are his bandmates in Many Eyes. The siblings play guitar and drums and will round out their trio. But metal fans likely are already aware of the Bellmore brothers.

Jasta had first hand knowledge of playing with the Bellmore siblings, having previously worked together in the band Kingdom of Sorrow that featured the Hatebreed singer on vocals and Crowbar's Kirk Windstein on guitar. The Bellmore brothers joined Kingdom of Sorrow in 2010 for their second album Behind the Blackest Tears, replacing original Kingdom of Sorrow drummer Derek Kerswill and guitarist Steve Gibb.

Both Bellmore brothers have also played in Toxic Holocaust as well. Nick joined on drums in 2009 and remained with the group through 2018. His brother Charlie handled guitars and backing vocals between 2015 and 2018.

What's Next for Many Eyes?

At present, no other information was revealed for the band, but tour dates and a music video for their first new song is expected to arrive soon. So stay tuned.