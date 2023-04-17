Former Every Time I Die Members Return With New Members + Aggressive New Song

So THIS is what the former member of Every Time I Die have been up to. After their early 2022 split, Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak and Stephen Micciche remained in contact and posted studio footage of them working together, and now it can be confirmed that they've started up a new band called Better Lovers with former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and Fit for an Autopsy guitarist-producer Will Putney. Better Lovers have now made their debut with the aggressive new song "30 Under 13."

It's a hard hitter right out of the gate with Puciato's opening scream thrusting you right into the song. The heaviness doesn't let up either with some "bad man" riffs sure to elicit a few guitar faces. Have a listen. Check out the lyrics for the track and the Eric Richter-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Better Lovers, "30 Under 13"

Better Lovers, "30 Under 13" Lyrics

how far are you willing to reach

while you’re coveting outcomes that you can’t achieve

now you’re on a mission

but you won’t complete

shouldn’t hold on to me

hold on to me

try to let go of me

let go of me

of what you’ll never be

you’ll hang yourself on that leash

moral mind of a fool that never learns

you’re fucking nothing to me

only known because I made you so

only known because I made you

you’re only known because of me

so don’t you forget

you’re only a fraction of my past

and now you’re gone

so hang yourself on that leash

in your mind there’s a fool that never learns

oh you’re fucking nothing to me

only known because I made you so

and? are you overlooked now?

no-one cares when you speak

while you’re disappearing

when you want to be seen

don’t you wanna be seen?

but you fear the whole world

thirty under thirteen

(thirty under thirteen)

thirty under thirteen

(thirty under thirteen)

thirty under thirteen

don’t you wanna be

don’t you want to be

everything

look you found another spot to hide

blind you can’t see with the green that’s in your eyes

inner child never feels alive

how can he breathe when you’ve locked him up inside

left to survive

how can he breathe when you’ve locked him up inside

left to survive

how can he breathe when you’ve locked him up inside

left there

left there to survive

don’t you want to be everything?

how far are you willing to reach

you can’t become like this fucking machine

oh you shouldn’t hold onto me

hold onto me

let go of me

let go of me

you shouldn’t hold onto me

hold onto me

try to let go of me

let go of me

of what you’ll never be

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explains Buckley. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

Back in November, as the group started working through their new music in the studio, Buckley commented, "This was the day I had to visualize in order to get myself out of bed during all the months that depression was both big and little spoon. I am so very grateful and thankful to have another opportunity to make music with and for people I love. My shoulder strap now has a chip on it, and since I haven’t been able get it off yet I might as well use it for motivation."

“Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time,” adds Puciato. “Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

Putney, who had previously produced Every Time I Die, adds, “It’s a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers, and I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us.”

Full album and tour details are still pending, but the band did reveal that "tour dates are imminent," so stay tuned.