Former Every Time I Die Members Return With New Members + Aggressive New Song
So THIS is what the former member of Every Time I Die have been up to. After their early 2022 split, Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak and Stephen Micciche remained in contact and posted studio footage of them working together, and now it can be confirmed that they've started up a new band called Better Lovers with former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and Fit for an Autopsy guitarist-producer Will Putney. Better Lovers have now made their debut with the aggressive new song "30 Under 13."
It's a hard hitter right out of the gate with Puciato's opening scream thrusting you right into the song. The heaviness doesn't let up either with some "bad man" riffs sure to elicit a few guitar faces. Have a listen. Check out the lyrics for the track and the Eric Richter-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.
Better Lovers, "30 Under 13"
“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explains Buckley. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”
Back in November, as the group started working through their new music in the studio, Buckley commented, "This was the day I had to visualize in order to get myself out of bed during all the months that depression was both big and little spoon. I am so very grateful and thankful to have another opportunity to make music with and for people I love. My shoulder strap now has a chip on it, and since I haven’t been able get it off yet I might as well use it for motivation."
“Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time,” adds Puciato. “Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”
Putney, who had previously produced Every Time I Die, adds, “It’s a group of loaded weapons all firing at full power ready for the next chapter of our music careers, and I can confidently say our collective best work is ahead of us.”
Full album and tour details are still pending, but the band did reveal that "tour dates are imminent," so stay tuned.