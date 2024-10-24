The Five Most Brutal Albums of All Time, Chosen by Will Putney (Fit For an Autopsy)

Here are the five most brutal albums of all time, chosen by Fit For an Autopsy guitarist and veteran producer Will Putney.

For almost 15 years, Fit For an Autopsy have been at the forefront of brutality, asserting themselves as one of the era's most significant underground heavyweights. With another album boasting 10 more slabs of dark, crushing extreme metal, we had to know what fuels Putney's affinity for bone-cracking riffs.

What You Need to Know About Fit For An Autopsy

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

First Album: The Process of Human Extermination (2011)

New Album: The Nothing That Is

“The Nothing That Is is a full realization of our identity and intention," Fit For an Autopsy state about the forthcoming record, their seventh studio LP. "Every song on this record serves a purpose and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

It certainly is dynamic, evidenced by "Hostage" and its expansive moodiness.

“‘Hostage’ is an examination of the human trauma and grief one carries through life. The inability to escape events of the past combined with the feeling of an increasingly dark future can weigh on a person like nothing else. This song is intended to capture that complex and overwhelming emotion and conveys the negative side of a sorrowed existence," the group explains.

Fit For an Autopsy, "Hostage" Music Video

This bleak, all-consuming darkness and Fit For an Autopsy's masterful ability to envelop us in it is what this band does best.

The Nothing That Is, another triumph in the band's catalog, boasts more distinctly heavy riffs from Putney and co. and the time has come to see his picks for the most brutal records ever, directly below.

