Underoath are getting things in order for a big 2022. The band, who recently released the new song "Hallelujah" and announced the Jan. 14 street date for their Voyeurist album, will be hitting the road in early 2022 with a tour not to be missed.

The band have selected Every Time I Die and Spiritbox to join them on a run that will last just over a month in mid-February and March. The trek officially gets underway Feb. 18 in Dallas, Texas, coming to a conclusion March 26 in Atlanta, Ga. All dates for the run are listed below.

Underoath certainly have fans buzzing at the moment with both "Hallelujah" and the previously released "Damn Excuses." Both songs are set to be featured on the Voyeurist album, which the group has been touting as one of their most collaborative albums to date.

Voyeurist was 100 percent written, recorded, and produced by the band and also came together for them more naturally than previous releases.

"I’ve always wanted to record our own album," said guitarist Tim McTague. "I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way. I think in the past, studio sessions were so tense, and we felt like if we weren’t at war at times with each other, or a song, then it wouldn’t be good. Growing out of that into a mutual respect for each other and the craft allowed us to be on the same team, and trust each other to push when the songs needed it." Pre-orders are currently available here.

Though new album details have not been released as of yet, there's plenty of speculation that Every Time I Die are closing in on their next studio effort, which would put the timing of the tour perfectly in the promotional window. Meanwhile, Spiritbox have emerged as one of 2021's brightest new stars with their debut album Eternal Blue set to arrive on Sept. 17.

Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain offered, "There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought. That being said we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT! We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go."

Fans can grab exclusive pre-sale and VIP tickets at Underoath's website starting at 12N ET today (Aug. 16), with the public on-sale set to start this Friday (Aug. 20) at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Underoath / Every Time I Die / Spiritbox 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*

Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO*

March 01 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater*

March 02 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

March 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 05 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre*

March 07 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 08 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius*

March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora*

March 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel*

March 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom*

March 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON

March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

*Not a Live Nation Date

Live Nation