Underoath Deliver Chant-Along New Song ‘Hallelujah,’ Announce New Album

Underoath are on their way back with a new album titled Voyeurist now on the schedule for a Jan. 14 release. The latest track to arrive in advance of the record is an epic new song titled "Hallelujah."

The song arrives just a few weeks after the band released the single "Damn Excuses." As you might expect with that title, there is a heavenly feel to the song, opening with what sounds like a choral chant eventually giving way to a head-nodding beat.

Guitarist Tim McTague says, "'Hallelujah' was one of those songs that kind of just came out. We had a rough outline in a day or so, and then we started building around it. When Aaron [Gillespie] had the choir idea, which is almost a nod to 'It’s Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door' in a way, we wanted to make it really dark sounding."

He continues, "We ended up getting a handful of our homies and lady friends to come in and recorded the choir downstairs as a group. The song is about wrestling with everything - faith, life and so on. It’s interesting wrestling with these intense subjects while sitting in a church, and having their support to be honest and transparent was amazing."

The guitarist concludes, "I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons, but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me. It’s dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That’s what Underoath does best in my opinion."

Check out the lyrics for "Hallelujah" below:

Underoath, "Hallelujah" Lyrics

Cut the lights

Face yourself

We’re not dreaming

This is hell

I can’t remember no remember yesterday

I got a taste for apathy I let it wash away the dream

I wanna know the madness and how it eats me inside out

I wanna feel the echo the shame coursing through my veins

Cut the lights

Face yourself

We’re not dreaming this is hell

Hallelujah

I’ve been awake so long reality escapes

I can’t find a place to sleep let the devil swallow me

I’m swimming in the madness the living water that I drink

I wanna be the virus

Decay

This is madness maybe in my head

There’s a hundred million ways to feel alive

Time flies trying to find a place to hide

Get a grip

Get a grip

Take a different number

get a fix

Will I ever get break from this will ever get away from it

make it stop

Cut the lights

Face yourself

We’re not dreaming

This is hell

As you might gather from McTague's comments on "Hallelujah," there was definitely a more collaborative vibe in recording the new album. Voyeurist was 100 percent written, recorded, and produced by the band and also came together for them more naturally than previous releases.

"I’ve always wanted to record our own album," says the guitarist. "I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way. I think in the past, studio sessions were so tense, and we felt like if we weren’t at war at times with each other, or a song, then it wouldn’t be good. Growing out of that into a mutual respect for each other and the craft allowed us to be on the same team, and trust each other to push when the songs needed it."

He adds, "I think this record is so meaningful to us in so many ways, but literally doing everything ourselves along with our engineer and homie JJ Revell really made for a special time. We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven’t ever felt this attached to a project in my life. We recorded it at my studio, Feral Sound, that is inside an old church in Tampa. It was shut down during Covid for the most part, so it was very eerie to be in a massive building with nobody around but us. Terrifying at times to be honest. I’m convinced these walls have seen too much to not be haunted."

Underoath's Voyeurist is due Jan. 14 via Fearless Records. You can check out the artwork and track listing below and place your pre-orders here.

Underoath, "Hallelujah"

Underoath, Voyeurist Artwork + Track Listing

Fearless Records

1. Damn Excuses

2. Hallelujah

3. I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends

4. Cycle ft. Ghostemane

5. Thorn

6. (No Oasis)

7. Take A Breath

8. We’re All Gonna Die

9. Numb

10. Pneumonia