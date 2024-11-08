Papa Roach and Rise Against are teaming up for one of the great rock packages of 2025, with Underoath set to join the bands as well.

The groups just announced their first shows of 2025, kicking off with a spring North American run in March and April. But if your city didn't land in that batch of dates, there's a good shot that the bands will get it on their second North American tour leg of the year in the fall. Shows will run through September into early October.

“We can’t wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”

READ MORE: How Did Papa Roach Get Their Name?

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against added, “After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room. With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!”

In addition to bringing some of their biggest production to date, Papa Roach are making the run a celebratory one reflecting on 25 years of their debut album Infest. It's also 25 years for Rise Against since the band formed and they plan on providing a wealth of fan favorite from throughout their history.

How Can You Get Tickets?

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Monday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10am local time at RiseOfTheRoach.com. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach’s INFEST, a limited number of tickets will be available for $25 starting Monday, Nov. 11 while supplies last.

Papa Roach / Rise Against / Underoath 2025 Tour Dates

March 20 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

March 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

March 23 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

March 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

March 29 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 05 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

April 09 - Kansas City, Mo. 2 T-Mobile Center

April 10 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

April 12 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 13 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 10 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater

Sept. 13 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 14 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 16 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Sept. 19 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Sept. 20 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 24 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sept. 28 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 30 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 01 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

