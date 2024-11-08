Papa Roach + Rise Against Team Up for Two 2025 North American Tour Legs With Underoath
Papa Roach and Rise Against are teaming up for one of the great rock packages of 2025, with Underoath set to join the bands as well.
The groups just announced their first shows of 2025, kicking off with a spring North American run in March and April. But if your city didn't land in that batch of dates, there's a good shot that the bands will get it on their second North American tour leg of the year in the fall. Shows will run through September into early October.
“We can’t wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”
READ MORE: How Did Papa Roach Get Their Name?
Tim McIlrath of Rise Against added, “After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room. With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!”
In addition to bringing some of their biggest production to date, Papa Roach are making the run a celebratory one reflecting on 25 years of their debut album Infest. It's also 25 years for Rise Against since the band formed and they plan on providing a wealth of fan favorite from throughout their history.
How Can You Get Tickets?
Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Monday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10am local time at RiseOfTheRoach.com. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Papa Roach’s INFEST, a limited number of tickets will be available for $25 starting Monday, Nov. 11 while supplies last.
Papa Roach / Rise Against / Underoath 2025 Tour Dates
March 20 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
March 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
March 23 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
March 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
March 29 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
April 05 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
April 09 - Kansas City, Mo. 2 T-Mobile Center
April 10 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
April 12 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
April 13 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater
Sept. 13 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 14 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 16 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Sept. 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome
Sept. 19 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Sept. 20 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
Sept. 24 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*
Sept. 28 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 30 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 01 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Oct. 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 04 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
