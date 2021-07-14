Underoath Surprise Release Heavy New Song ‘Damn Excuses’

Underoath have just released their first new song since 2018’s Erase Me and the fresh cut is a heavy return to the band’s classic sound.

“Damn Excuses” was completely self-recorded and produced by Underoath at guitarist Tim McTague’s Feral Sound studio. A new album has yet to be announced so far, leaving “Damn Excuses” as a standalone single for now.

“This song came out of nowhere for us,” keyboardist Chris Dudley explains. “In hindsight, it probably stems emotionally from the anxiousness that a year of isolation will give you, and that ‘wanting-to-explode’ feeling came out with zero effort. It was therapeutic. This is us ready to get back into a loud room with sweaty people and experience something real together.”

Watch the video for “Damn Excuses” below.

Underoath "Damn Excuses" Lyrics

You never gave me anything I wanted but I’m stuck in the cycle with you

Fuck your revelation and fuck your weak conviction

I am finally exposing the truth

Slow down you’re getting ahead of yourself man

Hold on we’ve already thought this one through

Why won’t you just walk away

Breathe deep before you cross the line

Find yourself another victim

Take cover this could last all night

I don’t want an explanation

Yeah

Used up you keep on falling apart man

How many times can you do this

Think before you cross the line

Find yourself another victim

Take cover this could last all night

I don’t want an explanation

You never gave me anything I wanted but I’m stuck in the cycle with you

Fuck your revelation and fuck your weak conviction

I am finally exposing the truth

Lost inside of excuses

Lost inside of it

Ring me out (I never saw this coming)

Giving up (I think I’ve had enough)

worry now (I never saw this coming)

Had enough (oh god)

I’m lost in the eye of the user

God can anybody hear me

God can anybody hear me now

Underoath have a handful of shows booked for 2021, including the Blue Ridge Rock, Furnace, and Rebel Rock festivals. To keep up with every major rock and metal act touring North America this year, click here.

Underoath, "Damn Excuses"

Fearless