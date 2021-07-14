Underoath Surprise Release Heavy New Song ‘Damn Excuses’
Underoath have just released their first new song since 2018’s Erase Me and the fresh cut is a heavy return to the band’s classic sound.
“Damn Excuses” was completely self-recorded and produced by Underoath at guitarist Tim McTague’s Feral Sound studio. A new album has yet to be announced so far, leaving “Damn Excuses” as a standalone single for now.
“This song came out of nowhere for us,” keyboardist Chris Dudley explains. “In hindsight, it probably stems emotionally from the anxiousness that a year of isolation will give you, and that ‘wanting-to-explode’ feeling came out with zero effort. It was therapeutic. This is us ready to get back into a loud room with sweaty people and experience something real together.”
Watch the video for “Damn Excuses” below.
Underoath "Damn Excuses" Lyrics
You never gave me anything I wanted but I’m stuck in the cycle with you
Fuck your revelation and fuck your weak conviction
I am finally exposing the truth
Slow down you’re getting ahead of yourself man
Hold on we’ve already thought this one through
Why won’t you just walk away
Breathe deep before you cross the line
Find yourself another victim
Take cover this could last all night
I don’t want an explanation
Yeah
Used up you keep on falling apart man
How many times can you do this
Think before you cross the line
Find yourself another victim
Take cover this could last all night
I don’t want an explanation
You never gave me anything I wanted but I’m stuck in the cycle with you
Fuck your revelation and fuck your weak conviction
I am finally exposing the truth
Lost inside of excuses
Lost inside of it
Ring me out (I never saw this coming)
Giving up (I think I’ve had enough)
worry now (I never saw this coming)
Had enough (oh god)
I’m lost in the eye of the user
God can anybody hear me
God can anybody hear me now
Underoath have a handful of shows booked for 2021, including the Blue Ridge Rock, Furnace, and Rebel Rock festivals. To keep up with every major rock and metal act touring North America this year, click here.