Every Time I Die Working on Issues With Keith Buckley ‘Privately’

Every Time I Die issued a statement that they are currently working on their issues with frontman Keith Buckley 'privately.' You can view the social media posts below.

It all started when the band announced they would finish out the current leg of their tour without Buckley so that he could focus on his mental health. They said he needed to "rest and prepare" for the band's upcoming holiday shows, 'TID the Season.

Buckley later alleged their were deeper issues within the band. He stated that the band had been in secret talks to replace him and that he'd been "ostracized" from them.

A day after Buckley's posts (Dec. 4) the band made another statement.

"We apologize to the fans this weekend for the cancelation of the remaining 3 shows of the Radical tour," the band wrote. "Keith Buckley is a crucial member of Every Time I Die and we apologize if our previous statement made it seem as if he was in recovery or came off as insensitive to the issues at hand. We are working on things privately now. Please give us a moment. And we will all see you at Tid The Season."

The band's annual 'TID the Season shows are scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Buffalo RiverWorks in Buffalo, N.Y. Buckley is expected to be present for those shows. You can stay up to date with the band's touring here.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.