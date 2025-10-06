VOTE: Better Rush 1980s Album – ‘Permanent Waves’ vs. ‘Moving Pictures’

Simply put, Rush were on fire as the decade turned to the 1980s. But in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we want to know which you think is the better Rush album — Permanent Waves or Moving Pictures?

In one corner of the fight club, you've got Rush's 1980 album, Permanent Waves. It's best known for the breakout single "The Spirit of Radio," but Rush fans will also sing the praises of "Freewill" and "Entre Nous." At six songs total, there's little wasted time on the record, but man does it pack a punch. Upon its arrival, the record peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Our other challenger this week is Rush's 1981 follow-up Moving Pictures. While "Tom Sawyer" is the most identifiable classic, songs such as "Limelight," the epic "Vital Signs" and "YYZ" have captured the imaginations of listeners. It too had a strong start in sales, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked record will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 11 Best '80s Prog Rock Albums Ranked

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app. And be sure to catch Rush in 2026 on their reunion tour.