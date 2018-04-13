While Black Satellite is working on their second album, they've just dropped two new tracks to hold fans over. Both songs, interestingly, are Type O Negative covers, to commemorate the fact that tomorrow (April 14) is the eighth anniversary of frontman Peter Steele's death. Loudwire is premiering "I Don't Wanna Be Me," a Ramones-y sounding rocker. Watch the video above.

"We were inspired by the song conceptually," the band told Loudwire. "We wanted to take creative liberty in really making it our own. People may say prematurely that 'It doesn't sound like the original,' but it really sounds like us as a band, and that, we are truly proud of. The emotional context of the song remains intact and we hope that fans will enjoy this version as much as we did making it.”