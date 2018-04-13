Black Satellite ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Me’ – Exclusive Video Premiere
While Black Satellite is working on their second album, they've just dropped two new tracks to hold fans over. Both songs, interestingly, are Type O Negative covers, to commemorate the fact that tomorrow (April 14) is the eighth anniversary of frontman Peter Steele's death. Loudwire is premiering "I Don't Wanna Be Me," a Ramones-y sounding rocker. Watch the video above.
"We were inspired by the song conceptually," the band told Loudwire. "We wanted to take creative liberty in really making it our own. People may say prematurely that 'It doesn't sound like the original,' but it really sounds like us as a band, and that, we are truly proud of. The emotional context of the song remains intact and we hope that fans will enjoy this version as much as we did making it.”
"We wanted to release these songs as a tribute to the legacy that Pete left behind. These are big shoes to fill, literally, and we saw it not only as a challenge but a way for us to experiment and grow artistically. There is definitely something to be said in his music, and covering the songs was our way to recognize that and tip our hats to him.”