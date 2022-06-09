Blue Ridge Rock Festival Unveils 16 More Artists, Others Still To Be Announced
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will be returning to Virginia for its second run this September. With one of the largest lineups of any rock and metal festival in 2021, this year's bill has been highly anticipated. They've unveiled 16 more artists on the lineup, and confirmed that more will be announced in the coming months.
The festival will take place over four days, from Sept. 8 through the 11, at the Virginia International Raceway in the town of Alton. In total, 171 artists have been booked to play across the five stages at the event.
Dubbed a "fan-driven rock experience," the 2022 lineup was voted on by over 285,000 fans. While Slipknot, Disturbed, Ghost, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, 3 Doors Down and Alice Cooper are among the artists who've already been announced to perform, quite a few more have been added. The ones yet to be announced are apparently reunion acts that are still a secret for the time being.
See the updated lineup below.
A variety of ticket options are available for purchase, including single day, 3-day, 4-day and 5-day passes, several camping and RV passes, locker rentals and more. Single day passes start at $85 plus fees, and the highest price option, which is for a 5-day pass with RV camping, is set at $750 plus fees.
Purchase your tickets here, and if you're planning on going with your family, check out our guide on How to Survive a Rock Festival With Your Family.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 Lineup So Far
Slipknot
Disturbed
Ghost
Mudvayne
Ice Cube
3 Doors Down
A Day to Remember
Halestorm
Lamb of God
Alice Cooper
Tenacious D
Falling in Reverse
I Prevail
Stone Temple Pilots
Seether
Gojira
Underoath
New Found Glory
Pennywise
Skillet
Anthrax
Pierce the Veil
Killswitch Engage
Hollywood Undead
In This Moment
Motionless in White
Ice Nine Kills
Daughtry
Jelly Roll
Down
Nelly
Saliva
Nothing More
Theory of a Deadman
Sevendust
Wage War
Pop Evil
Badflower
Knocked Loose
Candlebox
Starset
Black Veil Brides
Thrice
Sleeping With Sirens
Insane Clown Posse
In Flames
Gwar
John 5
God Forbid
Apocalyptica
Spiritbox
Grandson
Fever 333
Puddle of Mudd
The Amity Affliction
We Came As Romans
Bad Wolves
Kittie
Hatebreed
Silverstein
Queensryche
Shadows Fall
Story of the Year
All That Remains
3OH!3
Baroness
Buckcherry
Hoobastank
Hinder
Electric Callboy
Bad Omens
The Devil Wears Prada
Enter Shikari
Fit for a King
Memphis Mayfire
Whitechapel
Zero 9:36
Suicide Silence
Slaughter to Prevail
Demon Hunter
Saving Abel
Adelitas Way
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Attila
Nonpoint
Hawthorne Heights
Lacuna Coil
From Ashes to New
The Union Underground
Chelsea Grin
Red
Mushroomhead
Powerman 5000
The Plot in You
Alien Ant Farm
Lacey Sturm
Dayseeker
Texas in July
Stick to Your Guns
Counterparts
A Skylit Drive
Cold
Sion
Erra
Bleeding Through
The Acacia Strain
Crazytown
Municipal Waste
Butcher Babies
Comeback Kid
Fit for an Autopsy
Terror
Fire From the Gods
Stray From the Path
Tetrarch
Attack Attack!
Nita Strauss
Unearth
Darkest Hour
Norma Jean
Kublai Khan TX
Smile Empty Soul
The Word Alive
Silent Planet
Crowbar
Otherwise
Twizted
Point North
Jeris Johnson
Project 86
Upon a Burning Body
Redlight King
Icon for Hire
Palisades
Siamese
Holding Absence
Hollow Front
Orbit Culture
Vended
Close Your Eyes
Hed P.E.
Emo Night Brooklyn
Solence
Brand of Sacrifice
Dying Wish
Alphawolf
The Dead Daisies
Blacktop Mojo
Islander
Small Town Titans
Traitors
Varials
Left to Suffer
Zao
He Is Legend
Seeyouspacecowboy
Afterlife
Sleep Token
No Resolve
Any Given Sin
The Lonely Ones
GFM
Vampires Everywhere
Get the Shot
Silvertung
Vangogo
Burden of the Sky
Dying Oath
Kings County
Dragged Under
Lansdowne
Awake at Last
Relent
Hollow Intent
Velvet Chains
Dead Fervor
Next Attempt
The Other LA
Frame 42
Two Sides of Me
Last Nights Villain
Braincell
Preacher
We Demand Parachutes
Plainview
Noble Poets
Crystal Cages