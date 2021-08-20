Boston Manor Debut Powerful New Song ‘Carbon Mono’

Boston Manor inked a new deal with SharpTone Records earlier this year and have now dropped a music video for "Carbon Mono," their first new song of the year, while work continues on the followup to 2020's Glue.

On "Carbon Mono," Boston Manor have crafted a thumping, arena-ready track with a slithering groove and passionate, sing-along chorus where the band's heaviest elements and electronic-driven, atmospheric melodies collide in perfect harmony.

"This song is a conversation that sort of goes back and forth between two people," explained vocalist Henry Cox. "It’s about people’s unwillingness to change and acknowledge our own shortcomings. It’s a classic Boston Manor tune that we wrote for people to rage to live. We’re so excited to be back playing shows & we just wanted to have something to play that people could blow off some steam to."

"My lyrics aren’t ‘political’," the singer continued, "but they are about the alienation I began to feel from the common person on the street, an alienation magnified by the way the world has reacted to COVID and the lockdown, and the George Floyd murder... Isolation, anxiety, dread..."

Watch the video for "Carbon Mono" below and view Boston Manor's upcoming U.S. tour dates supporting headliner Neck Deep further down the page.

Boston Manor, "Carbon Mono" Music Video

Neck Deep, Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, Heart Attack Man + Oxymorons 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 04 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 05 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Nov. 06 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Café Orlando

Nov. 08 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

Nov. 10 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Nov. 11 ­– Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft

Nov. 12 – Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Nov. 13 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Freemont Theater

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Nov. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rockwell @ the Complex

Nov. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Nov. 23 – Chicaco, Ill. @ Radius

Nov. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Nov. 27 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Nov. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 01 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 02 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ STAGE AE

Dec. 02 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Dec. 04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Dec. 06 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 07 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA

Dec. 08 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Dec. 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Dec. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium