Boston Manor Debut Powerful New Song ‘Carbon Mono’
Boston Manor inked a new deal with SharpTone Records earlier this year and have now dropped a music video for "Carbon Mono," their first new song of the year, while work continues on the followup to 2020's Glue.
On "Carbon Mono," Boston Manor have crafted a thumping, arena-ready track with a slithering groove and passionate, sing-along chorus where the band's heaviest elements and electronic-driven, atmospheric melodies collide in perfect harmony.
"This song is a conversation that sort of goes back and forth between two people," explained vocalist Henry Cox. "It’s about people’s unwillingness to change and acknowledge our own shortcomings. It’s a classic Boston Manor tune that we wrote for people to rage to live. We’re so excited to be back playing shows & we just wanted to have something to play that people could blow off some steam to."
"My lyrics aren’t ‘political’," the singer continued, "but they are about the alienation I began to feel from the common person on the street, an alienation magnified by the way the world has reacted to COVID and the lockdown, and the George Floyd murder... Isolation, anxiety, dread..."
Watch the video for "Carbon Mono" below and view Boston Manor's upcoming U.S. tour dates supporting headliner Neck Deep further down the page.
Boston Manor, "Carbon Mono" Music Video
Neck Deep, Boston Manor, Zero 9:36, Heart Attack Man + Oxymorons 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 04 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 05 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Nov. 06 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Café Orlando
Nov. 08 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
Nov. 10 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft
Nov. 12 – Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Nov. 13 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Freemont Theater
Nov. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Nov. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Nov. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rockwell @ the Complex
Nov. 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Nov. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Nov. 23 – Chicaco, Ill. @ Radius
Nov. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Nov. 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Nov. 27 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Nov. 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 01 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 02 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ STAGE AE
Dec. 02 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Dec. 04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Dec. 06 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec. 07 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA
Dec. 08 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Dec. 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Dec. 11 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium