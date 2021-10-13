Burzum Included on Leaked Facebook Blacklist of ‘Dangerous’ Bands

Burzum appears on a “dangerous individuals and organizations list” recently leaked from a collection of internal Facebook documents. Facebook’s blacklist, which includes hundreds of music artists, was published in full by non-profit news source The Intercept.

According to The Intercept, Facebook’s internal Oversight Board has recommended the public release of the social media giant’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations (DIO) list in the past, as recently as August. However, Facebook ultimate chose not to make their DIO list public.

“The Intercept has reviewed a snapshot of the full DIO list and is today publishing a reproduction of the material in its entirety, with only minor redactions and edits to improve clarity,” the news source writes. “It is also publishing an associated policy document, created to help moderators decide what posts to delete and what users to punish.”

The majority of music acts on Facebook’s DIO list seem to be white power acts from across the globe, many of which are based in Germany and western Europe. Burzum are listed as a “hate” band on Facebook’s DIO list, most likely due to Varg Vikernes’ political and social beliefs. Well-known white power act Skrewdriver are also listed.

The full DIO list can be viewed here. Music artists can be seen beginning on page 27.

Varg Vikernes was found guilty of inciting racial hatred in 2014 after attacking Muslims and Jews on his blog. Vikernes was given a six-month suspended sentence and was fined £6,400 ($7,400). The Burzum mastermind also famously served 16 years in prison for the murder of Mayhem guitarist Euronymous.