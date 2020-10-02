Chris Cornell Earns First No. 1 Single With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Chris Cornell has earned his first No. 1 single as a solo artist posthumously with his cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience." The song is currently sitting at No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Taken from his 2016 recording sessions, the cover was released July 20 of this year, which would have been the late singer's 56th birthday. Now, it resides at the top of the rock songs chart, which Billboard notes is his first No. 1 song as a solo artist.

Cornell had a handful of No. 1's with Soundgarden ("Black Hole Sun," "Blow Up the Outside World," "Burden In My Hand," "Live to Rise" "Been Away Too Long" and "By Crooked Steps") and Audioslave ("Like a Stone" and "Be Yourself"), but prior to now, the closest he'd gotten as a solo artist was as a featured vocalist on Zac Brown Band's "Heavy Is the Head" in 2015.

"Patience" was released on Guns N' Roses' 1988 EP GN'R Lies. Cornell's ties to GN'R go all the way back to the early '90s when Soundgarden opened for them on part of their Use Your Illusion world tour. The singer has also done individual work with several of its members since then, including singing on Slash's 2010 track "Promise," and performing at the Mad Season reunion in 2015 with Duff McKagan.

Chris Cornell - "Patience" (Guns N' Roses Cover)