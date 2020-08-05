Christian Author Says He’s Recorded the Voice of Satan, Releases Extremely Disappointing Audio

This week in stupidity, an author claims to have recorded the actual voice of Satan. Promoting a new book, Christian author Roderick Millington posted a clip of the Devil himself allegedly saying, “Come into the fire, come to me.”

Electronic voice phenomenon has remained a hotly contested subject in the world of paranormal research for years. TV shows like Ghost Hunters have publicly showcased EVH gatherings and findings, often manipulating frequencies to “reveal” a disembodied voice calling out from the great beyond.

Whether or not you believe in the paranormal, the “voice of Satan” recording posted by Millington will cause you to raise an eyebrow. “I will own up straight away to the fact that until recently I was one of the cynics who laughed at those who believe in the Devil,” the author begins. “Then I heard his voice and everything changed.”

He continues, “As I sat at my desk trying to take in the fact that I may have been directly spoken to by Satan, after a time my breath came back, my mind grew more lucid, and I knew what I had to do. This book is the result.”

That book is called The Devil’s Playground and it features 21 supposed EVP recordings of demons, along with Satan himself. However, you don’t have to purchase the book to hear Satan’s voice! All you have to do is click here and scroll down to the “Come into the fire, come to me” web player.

Rock and metal has a rich history of audio f**kery, with religious types eager to find reverse and subliminal messages hidden in songs. Led Zeppelin was accused of hiding the message “He will give you 666” in a song, while Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne were taken to court following the death of fans. No band was convicted of a crime.