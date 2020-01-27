Imagine wanting to control the population so desperately that you preach about what music they shouldn’t listen to. Well, if you’ve ever been to one of these pastors’ sermons, you already know what this Loud List is all about.

The Satanic Panic of the 1980s brought a wave of Christian influence against rock and metal music. Backmasking was the favorite tipping point of televangelists, with the preachers playing records backwards to unveil “hidden messages.” Most of the time, the messages didn’t exist, but that didn’t stop one group from hearing “I live with Satan” and “He will give you 666” in Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

One of the most prolific rock ’n’ roll fearmongers is Jimmy Swaggert, even when Christian rock was the discussion point. In one sermon, he stated, “They want to try to justify their strobe lights and their weird, wild suits and their pink hair and their yellow hair and singing their rock songs and smoke bombs going off as glorifying the holy ghost.” In Swaggert’s defense, one of the 10 Commandments does read, “Thou shalt not justify strobe lights and weird, wild suits.”

While most of these sermons can be dismissed as harmless and out-of-touch, one preacher named Zac Poonen goes way over the line concerning rock music. He claims Jesus, at 15 years old, would have never listened to rock music, going on to compare the genre to adultery, murder and rape.

Check out these 10 Psycho Preachers Who Hate Rock + Metal in the Loud List above.

10 Christian Hard Rock + Metal Bands That Absolutely Rage