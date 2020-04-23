12 Rock + Metal Bands Featuring Kids of Rockstars

It's been studied for years whether musical ability has a genetic factor that works in your favor in addition to your environment.

Sure, practice makes perfect over time, and plenty of children of musicians grew up in a musical atmosphere where they may have been professionally trained. That doesn't necessarily mean they'll all choose a career in the music world, but plenty of them do.

It's fun discovering kids of famous musicians who are in bands themselves and checking out their talent, so we've compiled a list of those who have followed in their parents' footsteps. However, it's important to note that the kids of famous musicians who do pursue their own musical endeavors deserve their own individual recognition separate from the legacy of their parents.

Several members of Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden have children who are in their own bands. Check out the gallery below to see musicians who are the kids of rockstars.