10 Funniest Rock + Metal Album Covers, Chosen by Don Jamieson

Comedian Don Jamieson is here with some snappy jokes about the 10 funniest rock and metal album covers.

What You Should Know About Don Jamieson

From: New Jersey

First Album: Live & Hilarious (2011)

New Album: No Sleep 'Til McSorley's

Comedian Don Jamieson is a name almost any metal fan should know. Not only has he steadily been releasing comedy specials over the last decade-plus, you certainly know him from his longtime stint as a co-host on That Metal Show alongside Eddie Trunk and Jim Florentine.

He's even a Emmy-Award winner, having successfully teamed up with Florentine as contributors on Inside the NFL on HBO. And he's one of the all-time prank call greats.

Jamieson's album covers often serve as parody of legendary rock and metal records and, on No Sleep 'Til McSorley's, he puts his spin on Motorhead's classic live album, No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith.

Metal Blade
loading...

READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Album Covers That Would Be Hilarious as Tattoos

"This is my fifth full-length stand-up CD with Metal Blade and in a world of chaos, my humorous attempt to make sense of it all," says Jamieson. "Thanks to all the comedy/rock fans and some inspiration from Motörhead, I think we have a banger here!"

Since rock and metal album art can be over the top and quite ridiculous, Jamieson has collected 10 of the funniest covers.

No Sleep 'Til McSorley's is available digitally at these locations. Follow Don Jamieson on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

His fifth stand-up comedy special, No Sleep 'Til McSorley's, is out now.

Gallery Credit: Don Jamieson

