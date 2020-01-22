Comedian Don Jamieson Announces ‘Denim and Laughter’ Album + Tour

Comedian and former That Metal Show co-host Don Jamieson is a massive Saxon fan and has paid homage to the New Wave of British Heavy Metal heroes on his new comedy record, Denim and Laughter.

The title is a cheeky turn on Saxon's iconic 1981 release, Denim and Leather, falling in line with other rock album title puns that make up his existing comedy catalog.

"This album was recorded in front of about 40 hardcore fans in a speakeasy in a secret location in Los Angeles on October 19, 2019," said Jamieson of the album's setting, exclaiming, "Now the rest of you can enjoy it!"

Elaborating on the intimate gig, the comedian continued, "I've recorded my stand-up albums in comedy clubs, rock clubs and now an illegal club. Comedy is way more fun when you're at the risk of being raided at any moment!"

Jamieson also thanked Saxon for letting him spin a pun out of their album title and the comedian's European tour following the Feb. 21 release will feature Saxon frontman Biff Byford. See those dates toward the bottom of the page.

While headbangers are certainly familiar with Jamieson's work, he insists this album isn't designed exclusively for metalheads. "But of course, the album is not just for rockers, but for all people who like humor with a rock 'n' roll attitude. Comedy is like rock 'n' roll...it's no fun if it's not dangerous. And being a comedian on Metal Blade Records makes the whole package complete," he said.

View the Denim and Laughter album art and track listing below.

Don Jamieson, Denim and Laughter Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

1. Drinking Buddy, Hipster Jizz & Gluten-Free Keith Richards

2. Miserable Sober, Booze Rehab & Liquid Cocaine

3. Chevy Sativa, a Yankee Candle & Stonehenge

4. The Greatest Country, Wife-Beaters & Aliens

5. Tea Tree Shampoo & Adam Levine's Nipples

6. That Metal Show, Hi-Def Porn & P.C. Bands

7. Alice & Ozzy, Zakk Wylde & Buzztightrear

8. Black Sabbath, Gwar, & a Bloody Good Flight

9. Stone Cold, a Sporty Ford Fusion, Rock out with Your C*ck Out

10. Roast on the Range, She's Only 17

11. Billy Ray, Little League, Prison Time

12. Mounting Mary, Serial Killers, Death by Bus

13. Gorilla Sex, Spitting, Banana Tits

14. Gender Fluid, D.N.A. Test, Anal Fetish

15. Fake News & the Return of the Sporty Ford Fusion

"School of Hard Knocks" Comedy & Live Music Show With Saxon's Biff Byford & Don Jamieson - 2020 Tour Dates

Apr. 17 - Gateshead, UK @ Gateshead Sage 2

Apr. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

Apr. 20 - Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow St Lukes

Apr. 21 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds City Varieties

Apr. 22 - Bath, UK @ Bath Komedia

Apr. 24 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Arts Club

Apr. 25 - Aberdare, UK @ Aberdare Coliseum Theatre

Apr. 27 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Milton Keynes Stables

Apr. 28 - London, UK @ London Islington Assembly Hall

Apr. 29 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Old Market

May 01 - Tilburg, The Netherlands @ 013

May 02 - Essen, Germany @ Turock

May 03 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium @ The Casino

May 05 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

May 06 - Osnabruck, Germany @ Rosenhof

May 08 - Malmo, Sweden @ Kulturbolaget

May 09 - Trollhattan, Sweden @ N3 Stagebox

May 10 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

May 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Passionkirche

May 13 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

May 14 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

May 15 - Vaureal, France @ Le Forum