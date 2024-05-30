"Rampant truancy helps."

Comedian and metalhead Don Jamieson dropped that bit of wisdom on Chuck Armstrong during Wednesday's Loudwire Nights (May 29) when he was asked how his love of comedy and rock and roll started.

"Those are always my worlds — from the time I was probably 10 years old until the current day — heavy music and comedy," Jamieson said a bit more seriously. "My first two albums were KISS' Destroyer and George Carlin's Occupation: Foole."

Jamieson admitted he initially loved both of those records simply because his parents hated them and didn't want him listening to them.

"Even though maybe sometimes I didn't necessarily get all the humor, I knew it was subversive and I knew it was on the right track. And of course, every parent hated KISS, but when you're 10 years old, they're rock stars. They're comic book characters. They're superheroes and there's nothing better than that."

Don Jamieson's Tribute to Motorhead

In addition to reflecting on those early days of falling in love with stand-up comedy and rock and roll, Jamieson also dove deep into his latest album, No Sleep 'til McSorley's, out now via Metal Blade Records.

"It is my tribute to the mighty Motorhead," Jamieson told Chuck. "They were cool enough to let me use the actual artwork from No Sleep 'til Hammersmith and the Motorhead font. And Phil Campbell played the opening guitar riff on the album."

To Jamieson, the packaging and the experience around the stand-up comedy is a bonus for the fans who get it, but if some don't fully understand the connection to Motorhead, it's okay.

"What's on the inside is for everybody. Do I talk about music? Of course I do, how could I not? It's such a big part of my life. But, you know, there's a lot of stuff on here that just appeals to a regular crowd."

Among the jokes on the album are Jamieson's thoughts on "wokeness" and how it relates to his own comedy.

READ MORE: James Hetfield Slams Rock Hall For Lemmy Kilmister Snub

"I'm not big enough for anybody to want to cancel me — I've been trying for the last couple of years to get canceled," he said.

"I gotta tell you, though, the audiences are maybe better because the people who are triggered or think they're offended or pretend they're offended, they stay home...I want the jokes to be funny to anybody that I'm talking about and no one takes a worse beating than me."

What Else Did Don Jamieson Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he wanted to perform and record a set at McSorley's, one of the oldest and most legendary bars in New York City

What made him extra nervous about performing at Metallica's first Orion Music + More festival in Atlantic City in 2012

Why he made sure No Sleep til McSorley's received two special vinyl pressings

