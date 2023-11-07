A classic rock band has now tied the record for the artist with the all-time most top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 in the chart's history.

That band is the Grateful Dead, who, according to the magazine Relix, just earned their 58th album in the top 40 of the albums chart this week.

The Grateful Dead tied the record with Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, who each have landed an equal amount of albums within the top 40 of the Billboard 200 since the albums chart began tracking in 1945 and expanded to 200 positions in 1967.

Now, the Grateful Dead are just one entry away from taking the lead from Elvis and Sinatra.

The Band With the Record for Most Billboard 200 Top 40 Albums

As it stood last year, the acts with the most top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 were Elvis (58), Sinatra (58), Barbra Streisand (54), the Grateful Dead (53) and Bob Dylan (51). Subsequently, the Dead notched four more before logging the tying entry this week with Dave's Picks Vol. 48.

Dave's Picks is an ongoing Grateful Dead live recording series that documents various live shows performed by the Grateful Dead — a substantial amount of the classic band's top 40 Billboard 200 entries are from the Dave's Picks series.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular U.S. albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, as compiled by Luminate, the data provider formerly known as MRC Data and P-MRC Data.

