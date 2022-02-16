10 Rock + Metal Covers More Famous Than the Originals

Musicians making new renditions of existing songs goes back to the very creation of music itself, really. But the modern phenomenon of artists covering other artists' songs for commercial profit and critical appeal more or less kicked off around the 1950s, back when record companies first started focusing more on using catchy cover versions to reach a wider audience or appeal to a specific listener demographic.

As a historical note, it was common for white performers to re-do songs first made popular by Black artists. Just one famous example is Elvis Presley's watershed recording of "Hound Dog." The song earlier recorded by the blues singer Big Mama Thornton helped skyrocket Presley's career.

And today, the business of covering songs is still alive and well. While we hope it's not as purely motivated by corporate reach as it is creative experimentation and respect and admiration for the original material, there's still seemingly always money to be made in making the old new again.

Surely, some of your favorite songs are probably cover songs. For more, look at the list below to see 10 rock and metal cover songs that ultimately became more famous than the originals: