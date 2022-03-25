Classless Act Team With The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins on New Song ‘This Is For You’

Classless Act are kicking off 2022 with a little bit of flash. The band just dropped their new single "This Is for You" via Better Noise Music and this foot-stomping rocker comes with a guest turn from The Darkness' Justin Hawkins laying down a ripping guitar solo.

"It’s a dream come true for Classless Act to be a part of the Better Noise family. And the boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to," says frontman Derek Day. "Now, summer’s here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums and a whole buncha me. Let’s get to it!!”

Hawkins says of his guest turn, “One Tuesday night in February I gazed up onto the Swiss night sky. There, to my surprise I witnessed the beaming of The Hawk signal onto a passing cloud. After months of inactivity, I was called into action. My mission? To provide a face melting guitar solo to Classless Act’s ‘This is For You.’ I grasped my Gibson 335, headed into the hawk cave and within 24 hours the solo was born.”

The new song comes with a video as well. The clip serves as part two in a four-part series that loosely follows the band as they set the soundtrack for the misadventures of Farley; an unlucky soul who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Watch the John Orphan-directed video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available here.

Classless Act featuring Justin Hawkins, "This Is For You"

"This Is For You" is targeted for the band's Better Noise Records debut that's expected later this year. Classless Act will also have a prime spotlight this summer, opening dates on the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour. This comes after the band plays a spring trek with Dorothy. See all of their scheduled dates below, and get ticketing info here.

Classless Act 2022 Tour Dates

March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada

March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs

March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB

April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation

April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher

April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box

April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone

April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing

May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB

June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

Sept. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium