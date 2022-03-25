Classless Act Team With The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins on New Song ‘This Is For You’
Classless Act are kicking off 2022 with a little bit of flash. The band just dropped their new single "This Is for You" via Better Noise Music and this foot-stomping rocker comes with a guest turn from The Darkness' Justin Hawkins laying down a ripping guitar solo.
"It’s a dream come true for Classless Act to be a part of the Better Noise family. And the boys and I have been working really hard to give you something to shake your ass to," says frontman Derek Day. "Now, summer’s here and the time is right for a couple of guitars, some bass and drums and a whole buncha me. Let’s get to it!!”
Hawkins says of his guest turn, “One Tuesday night in February I gazed up onto the Swiss night sky. There, to my surprise I witnessed the beaming of The Hawk signal onto a passing cloud. After months of inactivity, I was called into action. My mission? To provide a face melting guitar solo to Classless Act’s ‘This is For You.’ I grasped my Gibson 335, headed into the hawk cave and within 24 hours the solo was born.”
The new song comes with a video as well. The clip serves as part two in a four-part series that loosely follows the band as they set the soundtrack for the misadventures of Farley; an unlucky soul who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Watch the John Orphan-directed video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available here.
Classless Act featuring Justin Hawkins, "This Is For You"
"This Is For You" is targeted for the band's Better Noise Records debut that's expected later this year. Classless Act will also have a prime spotlight this summer, opening dates on the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour. This comes after the band plays a spring trek with Dorothy. See all of their scheduled dates below, and get ticketing info here.
Classless Act 2022 Tour Dates
March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada
March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs
March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB
April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation
April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher
April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box
April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon
April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone
April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar
May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne
May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing
May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB
June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 18 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
Sept. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium