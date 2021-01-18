Converge Mistaken for Filipino Internet Company, React in the Best Way

"Hey honey, why did the hardcore band drop our Internet?" Converge found themselves on the receiving end of a number of angry messages over the weekend in a hilarious case of an Internet mixup.

Apparently the band noticed something was up after getting a string of messages in Filipino language expressing their displeasure after their service provider suffered an outage. It turns out that the upset commenters mistook the band's socials for the Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions.

Finding the humor in the situation, the band served up a cheeky response that can be read below:

Hey everyone... still just a hardcore band over here. Covid has not forced us to become an internet provider in the Philippines yet, but we hope everyone over there gets their internet access back. While you’re here though click the link to our webstore and grab yourself a cool T-shirt or something.

So yeah, click that webstore link. But as of yet we've not spotted any Converge "Internet Provider" merch. Though it has been a while since we've heard a new album from the group, Converge did recently provide some music for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game soundtrack which can be heard below.

Converge & Shattered Void, "I Won't Let You Go"