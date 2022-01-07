Converge Book March 2022 U.S. Tour

Groundbreaking metalcore band Converge are announcing a 2022 tour. After their tour plans with Meshuggah were scrapped due to a "skin condition" on one of Meshuggah's members, Converge have regrouped.

They've planned a few dates over the month of March with Full of Hell, Uniform and Thou providing support. Check out the dates supporting 2021's Bloodmoon: 1 release. Converge's press release on the tour notes that "the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night— attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band."

Tickets for the run are now available here.

It will be exciting to see how Converge performs the metal opera of Bloodmoon live.

If you can't get out to see them on these East Coast/Midwest dates, May brings the Oblivion Access Festival in Austin with Carcass and many more, then Converge will be going on a European jaunt. They'll be hitting up Hellfest in France and the Roskilde Festival in Denmark over the summer, and are scheduled for the Damnation Festival in the U.K. in November.

Converge / Full of Hell / Uniform / Thou 2022 TOUR:

March 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

March 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Ottobar

March 12 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

March 13 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

March 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum Tampa

March 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

March 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends

March 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge

March 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

