The Acacia Strain + Fit for an Autopsy Book 2023 Tour With Full of Hell + Primitive Man

2023 is getting off to a rocking start, and one of the heaviest tours of the new year will kick off in March with The Acacia Strain and Fit for an Autopsy head up a bill that will include sets from Full of Hell and special guests Primitive Man.

The Acacia Strain dropped their Slow Decay album in 2020 and now are having the chance to properly promote the set. Fit for an Autopsy released their Oh What the Future Holds album back in January, and will be rocking tunes from the set. Full of Hell, meanwhile, are supporting their 2021 effort, Garden of Burning Apparitions. Primitive Man issued their Insurmountable EP earlier this year as well.

This power-packed bill hits the stage for the first time March 8 in Brooklyn, New York, then traveling out the West Coast before circling back for an April 1 finale in Worcester, Massachusetts. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed at the bottom of this post.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 4) at 10AM local time. Be sure to get your tickets here.

The Acacia Strain / Fit for an Autopsy / Full of Hell / Primitive Man 2023 Tour Dates

March 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Monarch

March 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Art

March 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

March 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

March 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

March 14 — Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic

March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

March 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 20 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

March 22 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 25 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

March 26 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

March 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

March 30 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's

March 31 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 1 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

