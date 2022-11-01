The Acacia Strain + Fit for an Autopsy Book 2023 Tour With Full of Hell + Primitive Man
2023 is getting off to a rocking start, and one of the heaviest tours of the new year will kick off in March with The Acacia Strain and Fit for an Autopsy head up a bill that will include sets from Full of Hell and special guests Primitive Man.
The Acacia Strain dropped their Slow Decay album in 2020 and now are having the chance to properly promote the set. Fit for an Autopsy released their Oh What the Future Holds album back in January, and will be rocking tunes from the set. Full of Hell, meanwhile, are supporting their 2021 effort, Garden of Burning Apparitions. Primitive Man issued their Insurmountable EP earlier this year as well.
This power-packed bill hits the stage for the first time March 8 in Brooklyn, New York, then traveling out the West Coast before circling back for an April 1 finale in Worcester, Massachusetts. All dates, cities and venues can be seen listed at the bottom of this post.
Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 4) at 10AM local time. Be sure to get your tickets here.
The Acacia Strain / Fit for an Autopsy / Full of Hell / Primitive Man 2023 Tour Dates
March 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Monarch
March 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Art
March 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
March 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
March 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
March 14 — Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic
March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
March 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 20 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
March 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
March 22 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
March 25 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
March 26 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
March 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
March 30 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's
March 31 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
April 1 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
