It's back! The Oblivion Access festival is back on the schedule for 2022, taking over downtown Austin, Texas with a killer lineup of acts including Carcass, Converge, Blonde Redhead, The Locust, A Place to Bury Strangers, Autopsy and more.

Organizers have announced what they're calling "Phase 1" of the 2022 lineup, signifying that more acts will be added at a later date. The 2022 event will take place over the weekend of May 12-15 at multiple music venues throughout downtown Austin. This marks the first year the festival has extended to four days.

Other acts of note on the initial lineup announcement include a rare reunion from hardcore punk rockers Youth of Today, avant-pop rock duo Xiu Xiu, Houston's avant-garde composer William Basinski, goth vocalist Zola Jesus and plenty more. A full list of acts from "Phase 1" can be viewed below:

Blonde Redhead

Carcass

The Locust

Youth of Today

Xiu Xiu

Autopsy

Converge

William Basinski

Zola Jesus

Lil Ugly Mane

A Place to Bury Strangers

Cave In

Armand Hammer (Feat. The Alchemist)

Melt-Banana

Andy Stott

Metz

Vio-lence

Windhand

Coven

Despise You

Liturgy

Mike

Black Dice

Prurient

A Collaboration between Uniform and The Body

Anika

Show Me the Body

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Kool Keith

Cough

JK Flesh

Thou

Bastard Noise

Fury

Blood Incantation

Devil Master

Primitive Man

Mizmor

Uniform

Spotlights

Hell

Boan

Drain

Akai Solo

Deaf Club

Yellow Eyes

Candy

Troller

Vermin Womb

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Blackwater Holylight

Aaron Dilloway

Debit

Outer Heaven

Immortal Bird

Portrayal of Guilt

Midwife

Judiciary

Vile Creature

Many Blessings

Sub Oslo

Bridle

Grivo

Christworm

Glassing

Sore Dream

Saintpeeler

Blank Hellscape

Private Service

Shitbag

Wolfie Warship

The bands and music fans will pile into Austin music venues Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracuda) and Mohawk, in addition to new festival hotspots like Elysium, Hotel Vegas, and Central Presbyterian Church.

Festival badges and individual concert tickets are now on sale at the Oblivion Access Festival website. Get yours now and keep an eye out for more acts being announced in early 2022.

2022 Oblivion Access Festival Lineup

Oblivion Access Festival