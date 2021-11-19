Carcass, Converge + More Lead First Phase of 2022 Oblivion Access Festival Lineup
It's back! The Oblivion Access festival is back on the schedule for 2022, taking over downtown Austin, Texas with a killer lineup of acts including Carcass, Converge, Blonde Redhead, The Locust, A Place to Bury Strangers, Autopsy and more.
Organizers have announced what they're calling "Phase 1" of the 2022 lineup, signifying that more acts will be added at a later date. The 2022 event will take place over the weekend of May 12-15 at multiple music venues throughout downtown Austin. This marks the first year the festival has extended to four days.
Other acts of note on the initial lineup announcement include a rare reunion from hardcore punk rockers Youth of Today, avant-pop rock duo Xiu Xiu, Houston's avant-garde composer William Basinski, goth vocalist Zola Jesus and plenty more. A full list of acts from "Phase 1" can be viewed below:
Blonde Redhead
Carcass
The Locust
Youth of Today
Xiu Xiu
Autopsy
Converge
William Basinski
Zola Jesus
Lil Ugly Mane
A Place to Bury Strangers
Cave In
Armand Hammer (Feat. The Alchemist)
Melt-Banana
Andy Stott
Metz
Vio-lence
Windhand
Coven
Despise You
Liturgy
Mike
Black Dice
Prurient
A Collaboration between Uniform and The Body
Anika
Show Me the Body
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Kool Keith
Cough
JK Flesh
Thou
Bastard Noise
Fury
Blood Incantation
Devil Master
Primitive Man
Mizmor
Uniform
Spotlights
Hell
Boan
Drain
Akai Solo
Deaf Club
Yellow Eyes
Candy
Troller
Vermin Womb
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
Blackwater Holylight
Aaron Dilloway
Debit
Outer Heaven
Immortal Bird
Portrayal of Guilt
Midwife
Judiciary
Vile Creature
Many Blessings
Sub Oslo
Bridle
Grivo
Christworm
Glassing
Sore Dream
Saintpeeler
Blank Hellscape
Private Service
Shitbag
Wolfie Warship
The bands and music fans will pile into Austin music venues Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (fka Barracuda) and Mohawk, in addition to new festival hotspots like Elysium, Hotel Vegas, and Central Presbyterian Church.
Festival badges and individual concert tickets are now on sale at the Oblivion Access Festival website. Get yours now and keep an eye out for more acts being announced in early 2022.