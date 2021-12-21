Meshuggah Reschedule 2022 U.S. Tour Due to ‘Skin Condition’ on Hands of One Member

Meshuggah's 2022 winter U.S. tour with Converge and Torche will not be going ahead as planned due to a "skin condition" suffered by one of the band's members, which has resulted in a rescheduled batch of dates now set for September and October.

Converge, unfortunately, will not be part of the newly announced run and their replacement will be unveiled at a later date. Torche, however, will remain on the bill for all 19 dates.

The veteran Swedish group released a statement on social media in tandem with the new tour routing and offered an explanation for the postponement. Meshuggah acknowledged that the ongoing pandemic has thrown them "various curve balls" which prolonged the completion of the followup to 2016's The Violent Sleep of Reason, but stated that medical issues forced them to push back the original February and March jaunt.

Citing physical health as a priority, Meshuggah noted that an undisclosed member of the band is "currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument."

They also stressed optimism that this unnamed musician will make a recovery.

Read the complete statement directly below and view the new set of tour dates further down the page. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the respective new dates and, if you already bought a ticket and have a question, that question can be directed to your ticket provider.

Loudwire wishes the ailing member of Meshuggah a quick and full recovery.

We regret to inform that Meshuggah will have to reschedule their U.S. headline tour, originally planned for early 2022, to September/October 2022. While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album - there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision. Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument. While we are optimistic for his future recovery we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022. With these shows now moving, Converge will unfortunately no longer be able to do the tour. However we are grateful that Torche will still be performing with us. Another special guest to replace Converge and to complete the bill is to be announced. Tickets will remain valid from the original dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries.

Meshuggah 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Torche

Meshuggah

Sept. 16 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Sept. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franlin Music Hall

Sept. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 20 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 24 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

Sept. 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sept. 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 04 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre

Oct. 08 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 10 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre