Meshuggah Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Converge

That rumble in the far off distance you hear should be getting louder in the coming months as Meshuggah will be bringing their thunderous live shows to the U.S. early next year.

The Swedish tech-metal icons will return stateside for a 19-date tour that's set to kick off Feb. 23 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Lasting the better part of a month, the tour will conclude in Atlanta, Georgia on March 20, but not before laying waste to stops on both coasts and through middle America.

For this run, you'll want to make sure to show up early as Converge and Torche will be opening the shows. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 2) at 10AM local time via the Meshuggah band website.

The new dates come as Meshuggah have re-entered the studio, settling down in Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth studio album. No official album details have been revealed as of yet, but fans are excited for the return of guitarist Fredrik Thordendal to the band's lineup.

Meshuggah 2022 U.S. Tour With Converge + Torche

Nuclear Blast

Feb. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 25 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 26 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 01 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

March 02 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

March 03 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth

March 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

March 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre

March 11 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

March 12 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 16 - Dallas, Texas* @ TBA

March 17 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

March 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

March 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

* Venue will be announced on July 12th