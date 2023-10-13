17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Aphelium Aeternum, Dark Interstellar Mysteries
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Enterprise Earth, Death: An Anthology
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Fifth Note, Here We Are
Genre: melodic hard rock
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Full of Hell/Nothing, When No Birds Sang
*collaborative album
Genre: experimental sludge metal
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Have Mercy, NUMB
Genre: emo/indie rock
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
HourHouse, Gold Tooth Guru
Genre: nu-metal/metalcore
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
The Infernal Sea, Hellfenlic
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Jan. 26
Pre-order here.
Judas Priest, Invincible Shield
Genre: traditional heavy metal
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Pre-order here.
Osiah, Kairos
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Rank and Vile, Worship
Genre: death-grind
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Slow, Abîmes I
Genre: drone/doom/ambient
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Spirit Leaves, To My Detriment EP
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 11
Pre-order here.
Spiritual Deception, Semitae Mentis
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
No pre-order or new song available.
Scott Stapp, Higher Power
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Unwell, Trial & Error
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Warcoe, A Place For Demons
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Witchsnake, Deathcult of the Snake
Genre: stoner/doom metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
