17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Aphelium Aeternum, Dark Interstellar Mysteries

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Enterprise Earth, Death: An Anthology

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Fifth Note, Here We Are

Genre: melodic hard rock

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Full of Hell/Nothing, When No Birds Sang

*collaborative album

Genre: experimental sludge metal

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Have Mercy, NUMB

Genre: emo/indie rock

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

HourHouse, Gold Tooth Guru

Genre: nu-metal/metalcore

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

The Infernal Sea, Hellfenlic

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Jan. 26

Pre-order here.

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

Genre: traditional heavy metal

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Pre-order here.

Osiah, Kairos

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Rank and Vile, Worship

Genre: death-grind

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Slow, Abîmes I

Genre: drone/doom/ambient

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Spirit Leaves, To My Detriment EP

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 11

Pre-order here.

Spiritual Deception, Semitae Mentis

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

No pre-order or new song available.

Scott Stapp, Higher Power

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Unwell, Trial & Error

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Warcoe, A Place For Demons

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Witchsnake, Deathcult of the Snake

Genre: stoner/doom metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.