Occult rock veterans Coven have threatened to take legal action against KISS’ Gene Simmons if he trademarks a rock hand gesture. Coven claim the “devil horns” hand sign is “grandfathered in” for the band since they have been pictured doing the gesture as early as 1967.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Gene Simmons was seeking to trademark a certain hand gesture. The sign Gene wants to register is the “love” sign, with the middle and ring fingers pointed down while the thumb, index finger and pinky stand out. Though it’s not exactly the “devil horns” popularized by Ronnie James Dio, rock and metal fans were still up in arms about Simmons’ decision. Ronnie James Dio’s widow, Wendy, called the trademark application “laughable” while Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx joked that he might try and trademark the middle finger.

The “love” gesture was used long before Simmons, dating back to the 5th Century BC and the foundations of Buddhism. A cartoon John Lennon can also be seen giving the hand signal on the cover for The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine / Eleanor Rigby” single from 1966.

As for Coven, vocalist Esther ‘Jinx’ Dawson wrote a response to Simmons after Coven’s Facebook was “bombarded” with messages on the subject:

Our FB's have been bombarded, so here is my answer to Gene Simmon's claims ... I did the Sign of the Horns when Coven started in late 1967(see BW photo). Again this sign was pictured on our 1st album released in 1969, and on our 1971,1974,2013 albums. This information is in more than 25 books. Also mentioned at our Wikipedia Coven page. I never trademarked MY sign because it was meant for all to do, tho it is legally 'grandfathered in' to me for use in music by all the history. Gene does not even DO the sign properly. He is doing the deaf sign for 'love'. I think Gene and The Hollywood Reporter should get their story straight...Write the Reporter and tell them what YOU think. If he dares to go through with his application, I shall sue on behalf of us all...I suggest to write the Reporter your opinion on this matter...https://www.facebook.com/HollywoodReporter/ And please leave me your comments........Horns Up and Many Hails to you all...Jinx for the Coven \m/

Simmons is still waiting for the ruling on his trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

