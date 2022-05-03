Daniel Radcliffe Rocks in the ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic Movie Trailer

As the expression goes, history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. That’s especially true when you’re making a biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic. His life was full of horror and tragedy, but now it’s become a spoof of movie biopics on the Roku Channel.

Okay, so perhaps his life wasn’t exactly the typical rags-to-riches-to-rags story of most music biopraphies. In a way that’s what makes him perfect for this biopic parody film, which stars none other than Daniel Radcliffe as the title character. (Yes, Daniel Radcliffe’s career arc is “Harry Potter for a decade, then other stuff, then “Weird Al” Yankovic.” The man is living the dream.)

As part of a presentation of their upcoming originals slate, Roku premiered the teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovich Story and it looks as powerful as an accordion solo. Take a look:

The project originated at Funny or Die, where a few years ago Eric Appel made a short film with the same title as a parody of musical biopics. That version starred Aaron Paul as Yankovic. The new film will presumably maintain the same premise, but expand it to feature length. (Appel is directing the Weird feature as well.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

Among the other stuff Roku announced today was The Great American Baking Show, a domestic version of the popular British competition series, starring the U.K. version’s judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.