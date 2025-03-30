Dave Navarro Gets Married for Fourth Time (to Actress Vanessa DuBasso) – Photos + Details

Congrats are in order for Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, who married his longtime girlfriend – Swedish actress/fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso – in an intimate and stylish service over the weekend. You can see photos and read all the details below!

What Happened During Their Wedding Weekend

Per People magazine, the couple “hosted a multi-day celebration featuring a forest ceremony, dungeon dancing and a bonfire on the beach.” The wedding itself took place yesterday (March 29) at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland, and its “gothic, darkly romantic atmosphere” – and People put it – was precisely what the pair were looking for.

Specifically, the magazine continued, Navarro (57) and DuBasso (31) “always dreamed of tying the knot at a castle, and when they saw pictures of Dunskey . . . they were instantly captivated by the ‘enchanting’ venue.” That’s not surprising given that – as the official Dunskey website describes – the location offers “2000 acres of spectacular Scottish countryside” that includes “an Edwardian castle, luxurious lodges and panoramic views of the land and sea.”

DuBasso told People: “It exudes a moody, ethereal charm. Surrounded by a towering forest, a serene lake and the ruins of a castle along the shoreline, it felt like stepping into a fairytale.” Likewise, Navarro told People: “We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream. It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world. We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience.”

Naturally, the couple held a rehearsal dinner last Friday (March 28) that – per People – featured “lots of black candles and dee-colored flowers.” During yesterday’s event, the magazine added, the pair “exchanged handwritten vows in a forest ceremony featuring a series of gold candelabra at the altar, an aisle lined with white roses and chandeliers hung from the trees to create ‘an almost celestial ambiance.’”

According to People, it was officiated by Dunskey Estate owner Ali Orr Ewing, with DuBasso wearing “white with subtle black details” and Navarro wearing “all-black attire” that DuBasso claimed was “a reflection of [their] contrasting yet complimentary spirits.” (You can read more about the creators, details and intentions of their attire in the People magazine article.)

Additionally, People confirmed, “a three-piece quartet performed live classical music” during the wedding, with DuBasso walking down the aisle to Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” Following their first kiss as a married couple, fireworks ignited in the sky as “Spring 1” from Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons played.

It’s unknown if any other members of Jane’s Addiction were there, but People clarified that comedian/actor Pete Davidson was among the guests. Also, the reception/dinner included seafood, filet mignon, pasta and “an array of traditional Scottish desserts.” As for the green wedding cake, DuBasso “had her heart set on a princess cake, a classic domed confection consisting of layers of sponge, raspberry jam, vanilla custard and whipped cream and topped with a marzipan overlay.” It’s also decorated “with white icing, black cathedral patterns and roses.”

From there, People wrote, attendees spent hours dancing and talking in the castle’s dungeon, and today, they’re going to end the joyous weekend with “some guns shooting” in addition to “encounters” with birds, “a barbecue in the woods and a bonfire on the beach.” DuBasso told the magazine: “I wanted our last day to overflow with color, an expression of life.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

You can see photos of Navarro and DuBasso’s wedding weekend below (via the social media accounts of People magazine and Dave Navarro).

Navarro and DuBasso’s History (and Navarro’s Past Relationships)

As People magazine detailed, Navarro and DuBasso met almost a decade ago, “after [he] saw a movie trailer featuring [her] and was smitten at first sight.” So, he “reached out to the movie’s director, who happens to be a friend, and asked if the model-turned-actress would be interested in a date with him.”

“I was immediately drawn to Dave’s green chestnut eyes, tattoos and dark comedic humor,” DuBasso told People. “His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight.” She also claimed: “I’ve never felt this way about anyone. He’s the love of my life.”

Reflecting on when he asked DuBasso for her hand in marriage, Navarro told the magazine that he was so “overtaken with excitement” that his initial plans were quickly swapped. “I had this grand proposal planned, but my excitement got the best of me. I couldn’t contain myself, and it ended up happening in our kitchen around 3 a.m., just the two of us," he described. "In hindsight, it was perfectly intimate — our own magical moment.”

Prior to their meeting, DuBasso confessed to People, she was “extremely lost and stuck in a cycle of self-destruction.” She expanded: “Dave saved me from myself. I love who I am now because he’s shown me who I can be and what I’m capable of. He’s kissed all my scars and I don’t know if either of us would be alive today if it weren’t for each other.”

Similarly, Navarro admitted to People: “We support one another in ways that we’ve never experienced before, through the most darkest times and the lightest times. We can always rely on each other to catch the other if one of us slips.”

DuBasso added that they’re planning to buy a house “immersed in nature, somewhere far away where [they] can feel free to create our little life away from the chaotic and busy world.”

As for their honeymoon, she commented that Navarro “is also super excited about going on the hunt for holy relics. It is something he has been fascinated with his whole life, and he is going to try to find one of the locations where the Grail is supposedly housed.”

As already noted, this is Navarro’s fourth marriage, as he was previously married to makeup artist Tania Goddard from 1990 to 1992; makeup artist Rhian Gittins for very brief time in 1994; and actress/model Carmen Electra from 2003 to 2007.

Who is Vanessa DuBasso?

Born in Los Angeles County in 1993, DuBasso has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Pretty Little Liars, After We Collided, Vegas, True Blood, He’s All That, Legion, Upon Waking and Modern Family. She’s also the founder of Vantablacklamm, an online shop that sells “hand painted leather” via “a collection of pieces that emerged through a journey of sobriety. A world of pain, loss, beauty & insightful freedom of self.”