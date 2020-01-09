David Lee Roth: Eddie Van Halen Is ‘Not Doing Well’

David Lee Roth may be getting his kicks on over in Sin City for his residency, but according to the vocalist, not all of the Van Halen camp are in such spirits. Ahead of his Jan. 8 residency kickoff show in Las Vegas, Nev., Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Eddie Van Halen is "not doing well."

“Ed’s not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill,” Roth explained. “If you have the capacity, it’s something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits.”

Rumors began circulating last year that the legendary guitarist was battling cancer again, and was traveling back and forth to Germany to receive treatments. Roth had been questioned about the reports in addition to what the future would hold for Van Halen, but the singer refused to share any news that was not indeed his to share.

"I think Van Halen's finished and this is the next phase," Diamond Dave said back in September. "And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell. Not mine to tell it."

Despite the hearsay on Van Halen's health, the guitarist was seen several times in public late last year, including at a Tool show in the fall.

The veteran rock group finished up their last tour in 2015, and Roth has been working on the production for his residency since then. “Most bands spend six weeks, minus auditions, to bring you a superb show. I started two years ago," he stated, calling the performance "classic rock delivered in a way that you have yet to ever see."

See Roth's upcoming residency shows as well as his dates opening up for KISS here.