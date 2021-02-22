David Lee Roth With Zero Context Is Pretty Much Normal David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth is one of the most entertaining rock stars of all time. Do we understand what he’s saying most of the time? Not entirely… but it all makes sense now with this compilation.

The amount of high-profile interviews David Lee Roth has done is exceptional, including TV appearances with David Letterman, Joan Rivers, Jon Stewart and many others. DLR always brings over-the-top energy to an interview, electrifying any studio audience with stories about sex, drugs and awkward celeb encounters.

Ever watch DLR: The Movie? Nobody has, but on Roth’s official YouTube channel, the Van Halen legend released a trailer where he plays a hitman in Asia. Don’t even try and hide your milk from Diamond Dave, because he’ll put a pistol to your head and drink it in front of you. Do not test him.

