‘Deep Calleth Upon Deep’ in Highly Melodic New Satyricon Song

Satyricon are poised for their return, ending a four-year drought between studio releases. Since the band's last record, frontman Satyr was diagnosed with a brain tumor and released a statement expressing his will to continue writing new music for Satyricon. This next blackened vessel is titled Deep Calleth Upon Deep and a lyric video for the title track has just been released.

The four-and-a-half-minute cut maintains the black 'n' roll feel that Satyricon have been feeling out in the new millennium. As in the past, the riffs immediately catch the ear with their gravedirt sheen, but there's now a major sense of melody that has been introduced. Haunting ethereal female vocals accent the chorus, while Satyr retains his intelligible snarl. There's almost a Ghost-like feel to the choral riff of "Deep Calleth Upon Deep," but it's far from imitation.

"It was not easy to chose a song to represent this album as they are all so different. I consider them all to be a group of individuals with strong and unique personalities and together they make the album Deep Calleth Upon Deep," Satyr begins. "The title track is the only song we've done with baritone and regular guitar all the way through the song. I felt it was needed for the tonal depth I was looking for and to enhance the swing of the groove in the heavier parts. It also has mellotron, cello, violin and backing vocals by classical singer Håkon Kornstad where the cello supports the baritone guitar and the mellotron, violin and the backing vocals provide air and width to the sound. Consider it a journey, play it loud, close your eyes and head into the forest. That's what I do."

Deep Calleth Upon Deep will be released Sept. 22 through Napalm Records and pre-orders are available now at the label's webstore. The band has promised the new album is a reinvention of their style and they'll be supporting it on a European tour which starts in late September. Head here for a list of all dates.

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