The good news is that Demon Hunter are on their way back with a new album next spring. The even better news is that you won't have to wait that long to hear it. The band has announced the new acoustic set Songs of Death and Resurrection, due March 5, but there will be a livestream playing the record in full in just a few weeks.

The group will play the album from start to finish on Nov. 20. The set includes 11 newly recorded "Resurrected" versions of classic Demon Hunter songs that were previously issued over the course of their 10 studio albums. And while the songs in their new state will have some familiarity, there is a brand new track on the record called "Praise the Void" that will be fresh for listeners.

For this latest effort, the band employed lush string arrangements, haunting piano and layered their vocal harmonies to provide something fresh for listeners. Guitarist Jeremiah Scott, who previously produced four of the band's albums, is also behind the boards for this one as well. Joanna Ott guests on vocals and piano, while the strings were arranged by Chris Carmichael. Singer Ryan Clark's mother Peggy also joins her son on the songs "Dead Flowers" and "Loneliness."

Clark says, "The Demon Hunter ballad has been a defining aspect of our band since our very first album. My brother and I knew that if we wanted the freedom to pursue more somber, more melodic moments of creativity, we had to set that precedent from the beginning. What we didn’t realize then was just how important these songs would become to both the band and our fans."

He adds, "The concept of an acoustic record is something we’ve been considering—and encouraged to pursue by fans—for many years. After ten studio albums, and a tour cycle that included a full acoustic set, it felt like the right time to actualize this idea. What we didn’t want to do is something we had done before. Though we’ve played many of these songs in acoustic fashion over the years, we’ve never done so with such a level of care and attention. We hope that comes across in these recordings."

As for the livestream, it will take place at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tenn. The show will air on Nov. 20 at 5PM PT and will remain available for 48 hours beyond the start. Tickets are currently available here, along with various merch items and VIP bundle options. You'll also find a pre-order for the new album there as well. Album pre-orders will include an instant download of "Dead Flowers (Resurrected)."

Fans can also look into the deluxe vinyl box set, merch and other items via Solid State Records here.

Demon Hunter, Songs of Death and Resurrection Album Art + Track Listing

Solid State Records

1. My Throat Is an Open Grave (Resurrected)

2. Dead Flowers (Resurrected)

3. The Heart of a Graveyard (Resurrected)

4. Praise the Void (Resurrected)

5. Blood in the Tears (Resurrected)

6. Loneliness (Resurrected)

7. I Will Fail You (Resurrected)

8. I Am a Stone (Resurrected)

9. Deteriorate (Resurrected)

10. Carry Me Down (Resurrected)

11. The Tide Began to Rise (Resurrected)

12. My Heartstrings Come Undone (Resurrected)