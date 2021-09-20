Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark Guests on New Song ‘Invisible’ by Alt-Metal Duo Set the Sun

Demon Hunter singer Ryan Clark and Silent Planet bassist Thomas Freckleton have both made guest appearances on "Invisible," the very first original song from the new alt-metal duo Set the Sun.

The Canadian/American duo, also known as Arc and Eris, recruited a number of guest contributors for their forthcoming debut EP that they are referring to as "The Collective." These musicians will flank the two on future studio recordings as well as "Invisible."

On this debut single, the band crafts a dark atmosphere bathed in electronic elements, which are countered by jarring, downtuned guitar rhythms that work in harmony to create a futurist sound.

Said Clark of the collaboration, "I believe collaboration at its best stems from mutual appreciation. When I first spoke with—and listened to—Set the Sun in the summer of 2020, it was clear that our collective interests and influences were aligned. I’m very particular with modern heavy music and I’m not often impressed with the trajectory of the genre. STS, however, has all of the components that excite me: major riffs, beautiful melodies, lush electronic textures, slick execution, and more. They’re heavy but not one-dimensional, progressive but not overly self-indulgent."

"These guys tick all the boxes for me," he continued, "so collaboration felt natural. I’m honored to be a part of the band’s introduction to the world, stoked for the opportunity to contribute to a song that I genuinely love, and pleased to work with such talented and humble individuals."

Set the Sun added, "With STS being a two-person writing team, we always enjoy taking a song to an outside artist to add new dimensions to it. We've been fans of Demon Hunter and Ryan's work for a long time and felt he would be perfect for this song, so we got in touch with him late last year. When we sent him the song last December to add his parts, it was such an easy and pleasant experience. Ryan knew exactly what to add to take the song to the next level. We're thrilled with how it turned out and can't wait to collaborate with him again!"

Listen to "Invisible" at the bottom of the page and stay tuned for more details on Set the Sun's debut EP as they arrive.

Set the Sun, "Invisible" Lyrics

Rose-colored truth

It’s bleeding, it’s seething

It’s hidden in view

Criminal, critical We’ve lost control

It’s right before our eyes

We’ve got to let go We’re broken

Can’t even see ourselves

Broken, deadly and dangerous

Nothing looks the same to me now

Not when I can see the invisible

We’re broken This hidden despair

We’re vicious, a sickness

I see red everywhere

It’s endless, senseless We’re broken

Can’t even see ourselves

Broken, deadly and dangerous

Nothing looks the same to me now

Not when I can see the invisible

We’re broken Now I see

Set the Sun, "Invisible" ft. Ryan Clark (Demon Hunter) + Thomas Freckleton (Silent Planet)