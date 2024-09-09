Silent Planet Singer Slams Ronnie Radke Over Social Media Posts, Vocalist Fires Back

Silent Planet singer Garrett Russell slammed Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke on social media recently over some of the frontman's posts, and an exchange has since ensued between the two.

The dialogue started after an individual wrote a post on X that reads, "Ronnie Radke has so many twitter users' photos saved down on his phone and we're supposed to believe he's not on a watchlist somewhere."

Radke replied, "Shouldn't you be shitting in a street somewhere? Or catching a disease in a river? Hop off my meat loser."

The person who wrote the initial post shared a screenshot of Radke's response and wrote, "Going after my looks or tweets or ‘pRoNouns In bIo’ would’ve been one thing, but going down the racism route is where I’m gonna take you down."

While Radke went back and forth with the person, Russell chimed in, quoting the post embedded above. He called Radke "disgusting" and noted that his remarks were racist.

"Disgusting to see a popular entertainer using his platform to spew hatred toward other races. Racism has no place in music and it’s sad to see this type of vile bigotry getting promoted. Fuck this," Russell wrote.

Ronnie Radke's Responses

Radke responded to Russell's post, "Damn you got more views and likes talking about me than you do selling tickets and merch to your own shows. I gotta slap the shit outta you for calling me racist Garrett."

The Falling in Reverse shared another post with two screenshots comparing the social media insights between Russell's tweet and Silent Planet's tour announcement. He wrote a couple of other posts afterward as well, suggesting that his worst music performs better than Silent Planet's.

Radke also shared a video from his TikTok account addressing Russell and his comments, referring to Silent Planet as a "failed musician," and then called Russell "Mr. woke Christian gay boy" in another X post afterward.

In the latter post, Radke directly named Bring Me the Horizon and shared the controversial promotional photo for their concert that says, "If Jesus Christ returns, well just kill that fucker 2x."

"I wonder why [Russell] hasn't said anything about Bring Me the Horizon disrespecting his entire belief system? Because that wouldn't be safe for you?" Radke wrote.

You can see the series of posts below, and the rest on Radke's X account.

Garrett Russell's Responses

Russell quoted Radke's post that referred to him as "Mr. Woke Christian gay boy," sarcastically calling it his "super official statement." He noted the benefits of daily meditation, and then added that the Bring Me the Horizon show that Radke referenced "must've been sick."

Russell didn't direct anymore of his social posts at Radke, but quoted the Falling in Reverse frontman's TikTok video and remarked, "I don’t have time to watch this but I’m sure it’s all extremely normal and coming from an emotionally healthy adult. Looking forward to getting sued over saying racism is bad!"

He also jokingly asked YouTube critic Anthony Fantano — who was recently (allegedly) sued by Radke — for his lawyer's contact information.