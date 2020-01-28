Dokken Announce U.S. Tour With Guest Appearance From George Lynch

The classic Dokken lineup reunited briefly in 2016, playing a handful of shows in Japan in addition to one warm-up show in the United States. Now, stateside fans will get a taste of a partial reunion on the band's 2020 tour as guitar icon George Lynch will be making a special encore appearance at the gigs.

The run is not the anticipated Dokken, Lita Ford and Lynch Mob lineup that was teased by Dokken at the tail of 2019 and there's no word if that tour is still in the works. What we do know, however, is that Dokken will be on the road, performing sporadically between March 6 and Sept. 19. Each date, save for the last scheduled stop, finds Lynch reuniting with band leader Don Dokken for the encore.

Lynch, who starred on every Dokken release from their debut through 1997's Shadowlife, left the band for a second time in 1998 and tensions between him and frontman Don Dokken have been well-documented. The guitarist did return in 2016 for the brief reunion run though, which also spurred a writing session that yielded the new song "It's Just Another Day."

See the list of Dokken tour dates below and look for more stops to be announced in the future.

Dokken 2020 Tour Dates

Mar. 06 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Live *

Mar. 07 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Mar. 08 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

Mar. 28 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre *

Apr. 25 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater *

May 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Street *

Jun. 06 - Sunbury, Pa. @ "Live United Live" Spyglass Ridge Winery *

Jun. 07 - St, Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21-22 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go *

Sep. 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

* with special encore performance from Don Dokken and George Lynch