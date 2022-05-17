Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Announces Summer 2022 Solo Tour

Virtuoso composer and Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess will be hitting the road solo this summer with dates running from early June through early August. The tour kicks off June 7 at Triple Door in Seattle.

Entitled 'An Evening With Jordan Rudess,' the tour marks the first time the keyboard legend will play make 22 stops in over a dozen states.

Each show will feature a format that is part concert and part seminar. In addition to playing Dream Theater medleys, Rudess, whose last solo release came last year with Rockestra, will also be sharing with audiences the different technologies he uses to create music, such as GeoShred. The goal with this format is to share his process for composing and performing through the lens of his exploration of musical tech.

Rudess is also set to play guitar live for the first time.

The Dream Theater material he will perform will be apart of what Rudess calls "Bach to Rock", which tells the story of his journey from a classical background as a young prodigy at the Juilliard School of Music to a career as a rock keyboard icon. "Bach to Rock" will be performed at the new locations listed below.

At other stops, he will instead be performing "A Road Home", a collection of solo piano covers and original material composed recently.

See below for a list of all tour dates. Visit here for ticketing information and further clarity on which set you can expect at each stop.

Jordan Rudess Summer 2022 Tour Dates

June 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Triple Door

June 12 - Portland, Ore. @ The Old Church Concert Hall

June 25 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Lulu's Downstairs

June 26 - Ft. Collins, Colo. @ The Armory

July 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Dakota

July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ City Winery

July 9 - Kent, Ohio @ Kent Stage

July 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Ludlow Garage

July 11 - Richmond, Va. @ Tin Pan

July 13 - Washington, D.C. @ City Winery

July 14 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

July 16 - New York City, N.Y. @ City Winery

July 17 - Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall

July 21 - Old Saybrook, Conn. @ Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

July 22 - Natick, Mass. @ Center for the Arts

July 23 - Rockport, Mass. @ Shalin Liu

July 24 - Ridgefield, Conn. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

July 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

July 31 - Austin, Texas @ State Theatre

Aug. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ City Winery

Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery

Aug. 6 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts