The Eagles have announced an extended slate of concerts for their upcoming spring tour across the United States, where the rock legends will perform their influential 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety, along with an additional set of greatest hits.

And not only will the landmark Eagles album be played in full, it will also be bolstered by an orchestra and 22-piece choir joining the group onstage at each show. The tour leg kicks off on March 17 in Cleveland and covers the country over the next three months. Several 2022 Hotel California dates were announced last year; more concerts were added just this week.

See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Surviving Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will join country icon Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, for the concerts. Gill and Deacon joined the band after Glenn's death in 2016, splitting his duties across various Eagles hits.

The Eagles originally announced the Hotel California tour for 2020 after playing a Las Vegas residency devoted to the album in 2019. They did initial shows through February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule most dates.

Hotel California contains the Eagles' signature hit of the same name, of course, in addition to the singles "New Kid in Town," "Life in the Fast Lane" and deep cuts such as "Victim of Love" and "Try and Love Again."

Tickets are on sale now for the previously announced 2022 Eagles dates, with the additional shows going on sale on Jan. 14. Get info and tickets at eagles.com.

Eagles Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Feb. 19 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Arena

Feb. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 25 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Feb. 28 – Tampa, Fla, @ Amalie Arena

March 2 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse *

March 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *

March 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Arena *

March 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

March 26 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

March 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center *

April 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena *

April 21 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center *

April 23 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena *

April 28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

May 14 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

May 16 – Tusla, Okla. @ BOK Center *

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 20 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 25 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena *

* Newly added date, on sale Jan. 14