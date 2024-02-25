See Inside the Spectacular Homes of the Eagles (Photos)
The Eagles are one of the most beloved musical groups across generations, and the members of the band have lived the high life in some truly spectacular homes.
Founding member and Eagles band leader Don Henley owns not one, but two stunning homes in the Los Angeles area, though he lives full-time in his native Texas. Henley owns a historic Spanish bungalow in Hollywood, as well as an environmentally friendly "green home" in L.A.
Glenn Frey's home, a staggering mansion in the Los Angeles area, also had a Spanish theme. The 9,000-square-foot mansion included plaster walls, wide-board wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms and an entertainer's basement with a bar and home theater.
READ MORE: Don Felder: How The Eagles Wrote 'Hotel California'
Joe Walsh also owns an upscale bungalow in L.A. He paid $2.345 million for a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,446-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks in 2023.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the stunning homes of the members of the Eagles.
PICTURES: See Inside Don Henley's Historic Hollywood Bungalow
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: Look Inside Don Henley's New $4.3 Million 'Green' Home in California
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Glenn Frey's Sprawling California Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Joe Walsh's Luxurious California Bungalow
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker