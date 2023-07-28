Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Has Died at 77

Randy Meisner, co-founding bassist of rock legends the Eagles, has died at age 77 as confirmed by the band.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the group lamented the loss of their former bandmate, who served as their bassist from their 1971 inception through 1977. The Eagles acknowledged that Meisner died due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that causes airflow blockage and breathing-related problems, per the CDC.

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as evident by his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit,'" the band writes, in part.

View the entire statement directly below.

The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD). As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s.

In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band's albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles. Prior to Poco, he was bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band. Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral arrangements are pending.

As a member of the Eagles, Meisner contributed to all but two of their albums (1979's The Long Run and 2007's Long Road Out of Eden being the only studio records he didn't play on). After his departure in 1977, he pursued a solo career, releasing his self-titled debut in 1978, followed by One More Song in 1980 and another eponymous full length in 1982. In 2001, he partnered with Billy Swan and Charlie Rich Jr. for the Meisner, Swan & Rich album.

Meisner reunited with the Eagles in 1998 for a one-off appearance and, due to health issues, was unable to take part in a History of the Eagles tour in celebration of a two-part documentary about the group.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Meisner family and all who knew and loved the musician.