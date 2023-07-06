The Eagles have just announced a series of 2023 tour dates, the first on their The Long Goodbye farewell tour. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act Steely Dan have been tabbed as support for the fall run.

Much like Deep Purple's own The Long Goodbye tour, the trek does not have a set end date, though The Eagles are expected to be on the road through 2025 and will "perform as many shows in each marker at their audience demands," per a press release.

The band is currently comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

The first batch of dates features a total of 13 stops between Sept. 7 and Nov. 17, all of which can be seen further down the page.

Reflecting on their massively successful 50-plus year career and the upcoming farewell jaunt, The Eagles released the following statement:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude,

The Eagles

When Do The Eagles Tickets Go on Sale?

The general on-sale begins on July 14 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available for purchase as early as July 12. For more ticketing information, visit The Eagles' website.

The Eagles 2023 Tour Dates With Steely Dan

Sept. 07 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 09 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 02 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 07 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 09 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

