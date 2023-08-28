Elton John Briefly Hospitalized in France After Taking a Fall

Sir Elton John is back home after spending some time in the hospital last night after a fall he took on Sunday (Aug. 27) at his villa in Nice.

Per BBC News, the singer reportedly fell over at his villa and was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco, where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesman confirmed that the musician had been admitted, but that his visit was a "precautionary measure." "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharaged this morning (Aug. 28) and is now back at home in good health," said the spokesman.

There was no word on what initially caused the fall.

John and his husband David Furnish have been spending the summer in France with their two sons after the singer recently completed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in July.

The tour included Elton's final headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival in late June before he wrapped up his extended touring career the following month on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.

READ MORE: The Nu-Metal Band Elton John Thinks Are 'Just Phenomenal'

At his final show, he told the audience, "I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing. But that's miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything."