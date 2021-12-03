We Can’t Tell If Eskimo Callboy Are Serious About Their New Gym Rat Anthem ‘Pump It’

Germany's leading electronicore band Eskimo Callboy have just released a completely over the top, hysterical music video for their new gym rat anthem "Pump It" and if this doesn't make you want to sweat it out, nothing ever will.

First off, this song could not be catchier even if you pooled all of pop music's most prominent hit makers together and locked them in a room for a year with the world's most expensive gear. This chorus will be rattling around in your head until it's 2022 and, when the new year finally does turn over, you've already got your workout jam to get going on that resolution. That breakdown at the end is guaranteed to help you out as your take your final set to failure, too.

Now, let's get down to serious business here, which is Eskimo Callboy's "Pump It" video. It's ripped straight from every '90s aerobics workout VHS (remember those?) and pushes the hilarity even further with nonsensical bits, such as the weight plate guitar and drummer David Karl-Friedrich running on a small treadmill behind his drum kit where a stool would typically be placed.

And then there's the lyrics, which are complete gold('s gym). "You better suck it up / Before you suck it in / Activating motherfucking beast mode / Everybody down," is one of many shimmering examples from "Pump It" and you can read them all directly below, courtesy of Genius.

But wait, there's more! If you like what you see in the video, you can even purchase some of that workout attire at Eskimo Callboy's webstore.

Vocalist Kevin Ratajczak comments, “Here we go work out fam! 'Pump it' is out now! And this, our friends, means the start of an incredible journey for your body and soul! Listen to our song, make it a part of your daily routine, and feel yourself grow, physically and mentally! Pump it loud, pump it hard and get the true Eskimo Callboy body culture spirit."

Watch the "Pump It" video at the bottom of the page and don't forget to wipe down your exercise machines after you're done using them, ya lunks!

Eskimo Callboy, "Pump It" Lyrics

I wanna feel it day and night

You are the power of my life

I wanna pump it better I wanna feel it day and night

My workout, my delight

You are the power of my life

I wanna pump it better I wanna feel that burn in my testo bod

The anabolic superman you'll never gonna stop, yeah

You better suck it up before you suck it in

Activating motherfucking beast mode, everybody down Do you really wanna work it out?

'Cause I won't take it slow

This fucking life is what I'm all about

I wanna feel it day and night I wanna feel it day and night

My workout, my delight

You are the power of my life

I wanna pump it better

I wanna feel it day and night

My workout, my delight

You are the powеr of my life

I wanna pump it better Just look at my glutеs, what a perfect butt

I'm pumping like a pro and I never really stop

I push myself and I push you too

My body is a board, look at me, fuck you (Get down) Do you really wanna work it out?

'Cause I won't take it slow

This fucking life is what I'm all about

You see me going deeper

With every rep you can see me grow every day (Deeper)

Speed it up, let's do it again I wanna feel it day and night

My workout, my delight

You are the power of my life

I wanna pump it better

I wanna feel it day and night

My workout, my delight

You are the power of my life

I wanna pump it better Pump it

And if you feel like your body's giving up

You gotta kill the pain and you pump it harder

And if you feel like the pain is getting real

Then make it your life goal to fucking kill that bitch

To fucking kill that bitch

Wake up, beast mode

Every single day I'm gonna push it fucking hard

And it goes pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow

I just wanna pump it

Eskimo Callboy, "Pump It" Music Video