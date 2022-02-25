16 Artists Who Blend Metal With Other Genres

It seems like metal is intermingling with more musical genres than ever these days. Decades removed from rap metal's peak, new metal combinations still appear, notably in the recent surge of trap metal, the latest suffusion of hip-hop with headbanging.

But that's not all. Synth metal, folk metal, dance metal, psych metal — it's all out there. And it's being done in fresh and exciting ways. But how much can metal merge with another genre and still be metal?

We'll leave that up to the listener. Regardless, we wanted to find the artists making current sounds by blending metal with other types of music. Beyond trap, what else is popping? What derivatives will emerge from here? It's an exciting present, an unclear future.

Thankfully, there are plenty of performers who are doing cool things with sundry elements of heavy metal. Whether that means throaty metal screaming in a trap song — previously pretty unusual for hip-hop — or swelling synth lines supplanting the usual crunchy guitar chords, the detours are enticing.

Have you yet tried trap metal? Are there any new metal subgenres you've come across? The possibilities are endless, yet current trends still turn the tide for many fans' tastes. Either way, there's lots to hear.

So scroll down below to see some 16 artists who are mixing metal with other music genres. Maybe you'll even find a new song you like or an artist to further check out.